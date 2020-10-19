Local News Briefs from Eden

They are at 605 Washington Street, they offer quality embroidery on shirts, hats, jackets and other items. Call 336-627-3394 for more information.

Purlina’s Gift Baskets: 11:30 a.m.

Purlina’s Gift Baskets located at 610 Washington Street is a unique store offering a variety of baskets and gifts. Shop for the pretty and perfect gift at Purlina’s. For more information, call 336-280-9464.

The Workshop: 11:45 a.m.

Owners Laura and Ashley operate this event space located in Historic Downtown Eden. They can accommodate up to 25 people for learning skills from talented artisans from all over N.C. and Virginia. Their space is also available for small business retreats, lunch and learns or private gatherings. Visit http://www.theshilohshopandco.com/the-workshop, call (336) 432-1023, or send a message to hey@theshilohshopandco.com.

The Hive: 12:00 p.m.

They are located at 622 Washington Street and serve different varieties of beer and wine, as well as delicious food. Call them at 336-612-2509 for more information.

This is an opportunity to welcome these new downtown business owners to the community and support their businesses.

Contact Susie C. Spear at sspear@rockinghamnow.com, (336) 349-4331, ext. 6140

