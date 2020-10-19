Local News Briefs from Eden

Divine Nutrition: New Fall Flavors
Located at 403 W. King's Hwy, Suite B in Eden (next to Allstate Insurance), Divine Nutrition is now offering lots of new flavors: pumpkin spice, pumpkin spice latte, pumpkin muffin, pumpkin cranberry muffin, pumpkin cheesecake, pumpkin pie, pumpkin cinnamon roll, carrot cake, caramel pumpkin cheesecake, chocolate chip pumpkin, peanut butter pumpkin cheesecake, pecan pie, pumpkin salted caramel, pumpkin latte, pumpkin swirl cake and s'mores. There is lots of pumpkin in that building, so be sure to get some!
Iced coffees and other items are offered daily, including pumpkin iced coffee, apple cider and fat-burning chai latte.
Hours are 6 a.m.- 6 p.m., Monday-Saturday. Call 336-512-9699 for more information or visit: http://Nutritionbychrissy.goherbalife.com
5 Historic Downtown Eden Ribbon Cuttings on Nov. 5.
Mark your calendars for the ribbon cuttings of these five new Historic Downtown Eden businesses on Nov. 5:
This is Nirvana: 11 a.m.
This Historic Downtown Eden store is located at 615 Washington Street and sells international home décor, clothing and jewelry. Call 336-583-3018 for more information.
Black Diamond Embroidery: 11:15 a.m.
They are at 605 Washington Street, they offer quality embroidery on shirts, hats, jackets and other items. Call 336-627-3394 for more information.
Purlina’s Gift Baskets: 11:30 a.m.
Purlina’s Gift Baskets located at 610 Washington Street is a unique store offering a variety of baskets and gifts. Shop for the pretty and perfect gift at Purlina’s. For more information, call 336-280-9464.
The Workshop: 11:45 a.m.
Owners Laura and Ashley operate this event space located in Historic Downtown Eden. They can accommodate up to 25 people for learning skills from talented artisans from all over N.C. and Virginia. Their space is also available for small business retreats, lunch and learns or private gatherings. Visit http://www.theshilohshopandco.com/the-workshop, call (336) 432-1023, or send a message to hey@theshilohshopandco.com.
The Hive: 12:00 p.m.
They are located at 622 Washington Street and serve different varieties of beer and wine, as well as delicious food. Call them at 336-612-2509 for more information.
This is an opportunity to welcome these new downtown business owners to the community and support their businesses.
Contact Susie C. Spear at sspear@rockinghamnow.com
