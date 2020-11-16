Local News Briefs from Eden

Small Business
On Nov. 28 from 11 a.m.- 7 p.m., the Uptown Eden merchants will host a holiday stroll. Participating merchants will offer special Christmas sales all day. Santa will make an appearance in the Washington Street Park. Be sure to mark your calendars and don’t miss this time to visit the new Uptown Eden merchants and support local businesses.
Di’Lishi Frozen
Yogurt: Now Open!
Di’ Lishi Frozen Yogurt, located at 640 S. Van Buren Road in the Meadow Greens Shopping Center has reopened after being closed due to COVID-19 restrictions. They serve many frozen yogurt varieties plus all of your favorite toppings. They are open seven days per week for your shopping convenience. Call 336-623-5155 for more information.
Stella’s Pizza
Home of the giant 28” pizza, Stella’s is located at 515 Morgan Road in Eden. They are open Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. - midnight, and Sunday, 12 p.m.-11 p.m. Call 336-623-5055 when you get your next craving for pizza.
Lily’s Nails
Professional nail care is offered at Lily’s Nails at 230 W. King’s Highway in Eden. The salon does acrylic, gel nails in pink & white, shellac nails, SNS, spa pedicure, manicure, wax/tint eyebrows, lash lifts and mircoblading. They are open Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.- 7 p.m. Call 336-623-4043 for your next nail appointment.
Go Downtown
Newsletter
You can get information about upcoming local events by email through our monthly Explore Downtown newsletter.
Rent-A-House
Rent-A-House is offering options with 1-6 bedrooms. Owners Shane and Abby Hensley also buy houses and land. Contact them at 336-623-8444.
Women’s Health
Centre Obstetrics
and Gynecology
This physician practice is located at 522 S. Van Buren Road in Eden. For more than 25 years, Women’s Health Centre has provided trusted obstetric and gynecologic care in Rockingham County and the Southern Virginia area. Specializing in routine and problem gynecological care, menopausal issues, surgeries, prenatal care and delivery, they address the needs of women in all phases of life, including adolescents and teens. Mothers-to-be enjoy the attentive atmosphere offered by the clinic, as well as the proximity to The Birthing Center at UNC Rockingham Healthcare. The expertise of their providers, along with a warm and caring staff, make your visit to Women’s Health Centre comfortable and reassuring. Contact them for an appointment at 336-627-1117.
