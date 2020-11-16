Local News Briefs from Eden

Go Downtown

Women’s Health

Centre Obstetrics

and Gynecology

This physician practice is located at 522 S. Van Buren Road in Eden. For more than 25 years, Women’s Health Centre has provided trusted obstetric and gynecologic care in Rockingham County and the Southern Virginia area. Specializing in routine and problem gynecological care, menopausal issues, surgeries, prenatal care and delivery, they address the needs of women in all phases of life, including adolescents and teens. Mothers-to-be enjoy the attentive atmosphere offered by the clinic, as well as the proximity to The Birthing Center at UNC Rockingham Healthcare. The expertise of their providers, along with a warm and caring staff, make your visit to Women’s Health Centre comfortable and reassuring. Contact them for an appointment at 336-627-1117.