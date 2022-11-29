Local nonprofits ask residents for support on GivingTuesday

GREENSBORO — After the long holiday weekend, nonprofits are inviting the community to share their generosity on GivingTuesday.

Nonprofits say GivingTuesday — the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving — is crucial because it encourages people to donate to organizations that rely heavily on individual contributions.

In 2012, the 92nd Street Y in New York and the United Nations Foundation introduced GivingTuesday to inspire generosity and giving back. This particular day also provides an opportunity for nonprofits to raise awareness about who they serve and what they need to provide those services.

Residents who want to participate in GivingTuesday are encouraged to check with their favorite nonprofits, which number more than 700 in Guilford County.

Here’s a sampling of local organizations promoting GivingTuesday:

The Barnabas Network‘s 2022 holiday honor cards feature A Place to Rest, a new painting by Greensboro artist Cindy Hawkes. The cards are sold in bundles of five for $20 and will be available to buy beginning Tuesday at thebarnabasnetwork.org. The cards will also be sold at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Greensboro.

“This year’s card is a wonderful way to let friends and loved ones know a donation has been made in their honor and that gift will help turn houses into homes this holiday season,” Barnabas Executive Director Derrick Sides said in a news release. “Cindy’s gorgeous painting features a bedroom scene, which perfectly captures a key part of our service. Barnabas gives out 1,000+ beds a year — and more than half of them go to school-age children.”

The Barnabas Network is headquartered at 803 Winston St. in Greensboro and gives free home furnishings to individuals and families transitioning from homelessness, fleeing domestic violence, overcoming major setbacks, or living on incomes that do not cover basic needs. In an average year, Barnabas collects 8,000 pieces of furniture from donors in the community to furnish the homes of more than 2,700 people in need.

To schedule a furniture donation pickup or to get involved call 336-370-4002 or visit the nonprofit’s website.

Kellin Foundation in Greensboro has a GivingTuesday goal of raising $5,000 for free mental health counseling, peer support, and service navigation services “that build hope and resilience in children, families, and adults in our community,” according to a news release from the foundation.

“If just 50 of our supporters create and share a campaign with a personal goal of raising $100 to benefit Kellin, our Giving Tuesday target can be reached easily!” foundation leaders said in the news release.

For details, visit kellinfoundation.org.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Piedmont said in a news release that it wants to give thanks to its community partner, PRA Group. GivingTuesday is the unofficial kickoff to many end-of-year campaigns for charities across the country. PRA Group will match dollar-for-dollar all gifts coming in for Big Brothers Big Sisters’ 2022 #GivingTuesday Campaign, up to $5,000. To donate or volunteer, go to bbbscp.org.

United Way of Greater High Point has a “Santa for Seniors” program and invites residents to give the following items: bar soap, body wash, body/hand lotion, shampoo, lip balm, toothbrush kits, nail files, warm gloves, word search and puzzle books, adult coloring books, colored pencils, crayons, pens, pencils, calendars, tissue packs, weekly pill boxes, small flashlights with batteries, Christmas candies, soft breakfast bars, blankets, hats and scarves. All donations can be dropped off through Tuesday at 815 Phillips Ave. in High Point.

Guilford Green Foundation & LGBTQ Center creates unity through programming and philanthropy that advances equality and inclusion for LGBTQ communities. “By supporting GGF, you are allowing us to drastically impact those within our community,” the nonprofit said.

To learn more and to donate, visit guilfordgreenfoundation.org. Or, contact the nonprofit by email at center@ggfnc.org or call 336-790-8419.

Friends of Guilford County Animal Shelter uses donations to pay for and provide enrichment for shelter pets waiting to be adopted — including about 240 dogs. The group supplies items and services beyond what the county can provide to help alleviate kennel stress and unwanted behavior.

“Friends of Guilford County Animal Shelter is able to provide this enrichment for these homeless pets because of generous, community-minded people like you,” the group said.

Partnering with the animal shelter on an agility yard is one of the group’s goals.

To learn more about helping and to see the group’s wishlist, visit friendsofguilfordcountyanimalshelter.com.

Sanctuary House in Greensboro is asking for help restocking the hygiene supplies that are given out to their members each month.

The nonprofit organization is dedicated to the rehabilitation of adults living with mental illness. Members do not live at Sanctuary House but use it as a base of community support, according to the nonprofit’s website, sanctuaryhousegso.com.

They need the following full-size products: deodorant, body wash, bars of soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo and lotion.

To donate, visit the website or drop off items between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday this week at 518 N. Elm St.

The Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro encourages giving to their organization through a poem. “And what happens when moms begin to succeed? Gratefully, it’s her children she can clothe and now feed!” an excerpt of the poem read. “Please, remember our work as we enter the season. Your support makes a difference, YOU are the reason!” To read more about the services they provide and to donate, visit womenscentergso.org.

The Music Academy of North Carolina, based in Greensboro, is kicking off a special end-of-year campaign to get the organization closer to its fiscal year goal. The academy is encouraging friends, family and colleagues to share on social media what its mission means to you with a testimonial or video of you practicing. Use the hashtag #MANCGivingTuesday2022.

For details about how to donate, email sfoley_davis@musicacademync.org or call 336-379-8748.

Volunteering is also an invaluable way to give. For those looking for opportunities, consider checking with the Volunteer Center of the Triad. The center’s website, volunteercentertriad.org, has a section labeled “Volunteer Match” to help match a volunteer’s interests with local needs.