Local teen sets sky-high goals, from sales of Girl Scout cookies to dreams of exploring space

“One of the moms (Patricia Lizotte) in our troop taught all of us how to sew before this and when we wanted to do the bags, she showed us how to do the pattern,” Avery said.

The girls created 100 bags, filling them with bottled water, fuzzy socks, crossword puzzles, pencils, cancer patient pamphlets and other items.

Even with pandemic restrictions, the girls earned 10 different badges this year and will receive them at their end-of-the-year party on Memorial Day weekend. They will begin work on their Gold Award project when they enter high school.

Each summer, Avery attends the weekly Girl Scout camps where she enjoys working on earning badges. One year, she went to Camp Keyauwee in Sophia. Two years ago, she was at Camp Ginger Cascades in Lenoir.

“I think the thing about going to camp is I really get to be outdoors and I get a break from my whole family and I get to make new friends,” Avery said.