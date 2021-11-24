Local veteran cherishes Triad Honor Flight journey

When Barber first heard they were doing the Triad Honor Flight again after 10 years, he called Davis.

“I’m going to be 98 years old (Nov. 3), and this is probably the only chance to go see the World War II Memorial,” he said. Barber asked Davis, Commander of N.C. Disabled American Veterans Chapter No. 63, to check on it because he wanted to go and wanted Davis to be his guardian, Davis reported.

Even after he got sick, “he fought to go on this trip,” Davis said.

They were on the first two seats in the front row of the plane. Throughout the 45-minute flight, Barber told Davis repeatedly he could not wait to see the WWII monument.

However, he had to wait because the Iwa Jima Memorial was first on the list. Although Barber was excited to see it and get photographs made, he still could hardly wait to get back on the bus and to the WWII Memorial.

The group filled four chartered buses as they visited a number of war memorials, placing wreaths at four of them. They also stopped at the Martin Luther King Jr. and Franklin D. Roosevelt memorials, as well.