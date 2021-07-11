Local youth recognized for their patriotic essays

REIDSVILLE
Four students have been honored for their award-winning patriotic essays by Midway-Monroeton VFW Post and Auxiliary 8297.
Joey Perkins won first place for his Voice of Democracy submission. Trevor Brannock was second, with Mitchell Allen, third.
Susanna Dean was winner of the Patriot’s Pen writing competition.
“Due to COVID, the awards were later than usual this year,” said Kenan Walker, post Voice of Democracy chairman, who with his wife Jane, oversees the essay competitions locally.
The Voice of Democracy is a patriotic audio essay contest competition for students in grades 9-12. They record their original 3-5 minute essays on an audio CD or flash drive. Competition begins at the post level and continues to the district, state and national level. The national grand prize is $30,000. This year’s theme was “Is This the Country the Founders Envisioned?”
The Patriot’s Pen is a patriotic essay writing competition for students in grades 6-8. According to the rules, the length is 300-400 typewritten words. Competition follows the same path as the other contest and the national grand prize is $5,000. The 2021 theme was “What is Patriotism to Me?”
“Since large gatherings were to be avoided, the post and auxiliary gave us the go-ahead to meet the recipients and present their awards,” Jane Walker said. “We presented Joey’s award in front of the Rockingham County Courthouse in Wentworth, Trevor’s at the Veterans Memorial in Wentworth, and Mitchell’s at the Veterans Memorial in Stokesdale. Susanna received her award at the post.”
Son of Amanda and David Perkins, Joey is a rising senior at Rockingham County High School. At RCHS, he plays tennis in the spring and is in the marching band in the fall. After graduating, he hopes to go to N.C. State and major in civil engineering. He attends Thompsonville Baptist Church.
Trevor Brannock won second place. His parents are Lynn and Corey Brannock. Trevor graduated from Rockingham County High School. He received an Air Force scholarship and will be attending Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.
Allen is the son of Karin and Aubrey Allen. He graduated from Rockingham County High School, and will attend Appalachian State University.
First place Patriot’s Pen winner Susanna Dean’s parents are Karen Wallace and Jeff Dean of Browns Summit. Susanna just completed 7th grade at Northern Guilford Middle School. She attends Center United Methodist Church in Greensboro. Susanna competes with the Ultimate Air gymnastics. She won first on trampoline at regional competition in May in Alabama.
“It was exciting that I won something that I worked hard on,” she said of her essay award. She said she spent several days preparing it.
Additional information about the essay competitions can be obtained by visiting www.VFW.org and looking for Youth, Scholarships, VOD or PP.
Reidsville native Ann Fish has lived in Eden since 1979. Contact her at annsomersfish@gmail.com.