Local youth recognized for their patriotic essays

REIDSVILLE

Four students have been honored for their award-winning patriotic essays by Midway-Monroeton VFW Post and Auxiliary 8297.

Joey Perkins won first place for his Voice of Democracy submission. Trevor Brannock was second, with Mitchell Allen, third.

Susanna Dean was winner of the Patriot’s Pen writing competition.

“Due to COVID, the awards were later than usual this year,” said Kenan Walker, post Voice of Democracy chairman, who with his wife Jane, oversees the essay competitions locally.

The Voice of Democracy is a patriotic audio essay contest competition for students in grades 9-12. They record their original 3-5 minute essays on an audio CD or flash drive. Competition begins at the post level and continues to the district, state and national level. The national grand prize is $30,000. This year’s theme was “Is This the Country the Founders Envisioned?”

The Patriot’s Pen is a patriotic essay writing competition for students in grades 6-8. According to the rules, the length is 300-400 typewritten words. Competition follows the same path as the other contest and the national grand prize is $5,000. The 2021 theme was “What is Patriotism to Me?”