Lockdown lifted at McMichael High School, but school still on alert after 'a concerning call'

Updated at 1:53 p.m.

MAYODAN — A lockdown at McMichael High School was lifted at 12:30 p.m. Monday, but the school was still under a "secured perimeter." That means no one is allowed to enter or leave the building, but the school otherwise operates as usual, according to a spokesman for Rockingham County Schools.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We received a concerning call and are currently working with the Sheriffs (sic) Department," the school district posted on Facebook Monday morning. "All students are safe."

Lt. Kevin Suthard, spokesman for the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office, said it "was quickly determined not to be a credible threat," but that the school was put under secured perimeter in an "overabundance of caution." He said the investigation is continuing and that charges may result from the incident.

It is the second time that McMichael has had heightened security since Sept. 8. On that day, another concerning call caused officials to enact a secured perimeter at the school.

That incident appears to have been a prank call traced to Northern Virginia, school officials said. The investigation is continuing in that case and there have been no arrests, according to Suthard.