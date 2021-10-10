Lockdown lifted at McMichael High School, but school still on alert after 'a concerning call'

Updated at 1:53 p.m.

MAYODAN — School officials ordered a lockdown at McMichael High School on Oct. 4 after a threatening phone call to the school. But security was relaxed by midday after authorities assessed the threat as benign.

The incident marked the second time since Sept. 8 that McMichael had heightened security. On that day, another concerning call prompted officials to enact a secured perimeter at the school. The status means no students may leave campus buildings and no one may enter.

"We received a concerning call and are currently working with the Sheriffs (sic) Department," the school district posted on Facebook Monday morning. "All students are safe.''

Lt. Kevin Suthard, spokesman for the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office, said it "was quickly determined not to be a credible threat," but that the school was put under (lockdown, then) secured perimeter in an "overabundance of caution." He said the investigation is continuing and that charges may result from the incident.

The Sept. 8 incident appears to have been a prank call traced to Northern Virginia, school officials said. The investigation is continuing in that case and there have been no arrests, according to Suthard.