London Fall Protection System takes fall protection to next level
LGM touts this safety system as unmatched for myriad protections for workers.

 Rockingham County Department of Economic Development

STONEVILLE –London Garment Manufacturing, LLS, began operations in 2010 here and manufactures a variety of fall-protection devices, such as garments, roof anchors, and lanyards.

Recently, LGM introduced the London Fall Protection System (LFPS) which has been deemed as the “new generation in fall protection safety,’’ the company announced in a news release via the Rockingham County Department of Economic Development.

LGM officials also say the LFPS has undergone rigorous testing to prove it is safer than conventional fall protection systems, more comfortable, and meets or exceeds safety standards.

Additionally, the new LFPS:

Earned ANSI Certification,

Reduces fall force trauma to femoral arteries

Reduces lightning attraction or electric arcing

Decreases risk of suspension trauma

Reduces user error

Is easy to put on

Is light-weight and comfortable

Is machine washable

Weighs 40%less than most market options (only 3.7 lbs.)

Allows for continuous use without compromising safety

Fire retardant

Can be made with Fire-Proof Nomex

Can be used as a Class 2 & 3 safety vest with optional reflective material

Is 99% metal free (1% of metal is the zipper clasp)

Patented US and International.

