LOT 25:40 marks 10th anniversary with Empty Plates fundraiser Oct. 24

MAYODAN — LOT 25:40 Inc., a community-based help organization and ministry that provides myriad resources to the needy and hungry, will celebrate a decade of service on Oct. 24 with a fundraising dinner.
The Empty Plates afternoon anniversary event will help fund LOT 25:40’s outreach programs, which include the Home Delivery Program for the elderly, The Well Lunch Counter, Celebrate Hope Food Pantry and the Rockingham United Mobile Market Food Pantry.
The agency puts much of its focus on food insecurity in Rockingham County, a rural region where the poverty rate of 18.4% far exceeds the national average of around 11%.
Led by Director Marty Roberts, LOT 25:40 partners with businesses, churches, organizations and non-profits to provide food, clothing, medical screening, referrals and more to residents throughout Rockingham County.
In 2020, the agency saw need increase dramatically throughout the county as the pandemic led to layoffs and isolation. LOT 25:40 met that need by distributing food 128 times during 2020 to sites across the county of about 91,000.
That amounted to around two to three deliveries per week during the pandemic. The agency calculates it served 108% more households than usual through mobile programs during the pandemic. Qualified clients received an average of 125 pounds of healthy food, 25% of which was fresh produce.
The aim of LOT 25:40 is to help clients through a holistic approach that helps lift their lives spiritually, mentally and physically by focusing on health and nutrition, soft skills, healthy lifestyle and Christian discipleship, according to Roberts.
The outdoor Empty Table dinner event will begin at 3 p.m. at the Boma Lodge at 2741 NC 704 in Madison. Individual tickets are $75 or supporters may purchase a Silver Sponsorship for $600, which includes eight seats for the patron and eight seats for clients attending the event.
For more information, contact LOT 25:40 at 411@lot2540.com or 336.523.0541.