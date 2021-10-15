LOT 25:40 marks 10th anniversary with Empty Plates fundraiser Oct. 24

MAYODAN — LOT 25:40 Inc., a community-based help organization and ministry that provides myriad resources to the needy and hungry, will celebrate a decade of service on Oct. 24 with a fundraising dinner.

The Empty Plates afternoon anniversary event will help fund LOT 25:40's outreach programs, which include the Home Delivery Program for the elderly, The Well Lunch Counter, Celebrate Hope Food Pantry and the Rockingham United Mobile Market Food Pantry.

The agency puts much of its focus on food insecurity in Rockingham County, a rural region where the poverty rate of 18.4% far exceeds the national average of around 11%.

Led by Director Marty Roberts, LOT 25:40 partners with businesses, churches, organizations and non-profits to provide food, clothing, medical screening, referrals and more to residents throughout Rockingham County.

In 2020, the agency saw need increase dramatically throughout the county as the pandemic led to layoffs and isolation. LOT 25:40 met that need by distributing food 128 times during 2020 to sites across the county of about 91,000.