MAYODAN — A pink pig mascot made the scene, delighting children and adults alike here Saturday as a hungry crowd feasted on barbecue.

Lot 25:40 hosted its second annual Fill Empty Plates barbecue fundraiser, turning out hundreds of meals of pulled pork and fixin’s, and selling plenty of whole smoked pork butts, to benefit the county’s most hungry.

The helping agency helps distribute food year-round to those in need in Rockingham County where food insecurity is an issue for thousands.

Volunteers were up at 5 a.m. to shred barbecue for dining. And musicians, including Hubert Lawson & the Bluegrass Country Boys, Robert Tilley & the Hard Times Band, and the Mountain Gospel Singers, performed.