Low-Income Energy Assistance Program available to help with heating costs

WENTWORTH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is now accepting applications through the Rockingham County Department of Social Services for the state’s Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP).

The federally-funded program helps low-income households with a one-time payment directly to their heating vendor to offset the high cost of warming their homes during the cold weather months.

Depending on the household’s primary heating source, the payment will be $300, $400 or $500. Thousands of eligible households will receive an automated LIEAP payment.

Payments are distributed automatically to heating vendors of those receiving specific services or following the application process. The automated payments began Dec. 1 and are designed to help eligible seniors and people with disabilities access winter heating assistance.

Eligible households may qualify to receive an automated payment for the 2022-2023 LIEAP season if a member of the household:

1. Is age 60 or older or a person with a disability receiving services through the Division of Aging and Adult Services, and ...

2. Currently receives Food and Nutrition Services, and ...

3. Received LIEAP during the 2021-2022 season.

These households need not apply for this benefit.

Any household with a person age 60 or older or with a disability receiving DAAS services who did not receive notice of an automated payment is encouraged to apply.

Individuals may apply in person, submit an online application at epass.nc.gov, apply by phone, submit a paper application for LIEAP assistance through U.S. Mail or fax their application to their local department of social services.

Applications may also be dropped off at the local DSS, and applicants may contact their local DSS for information on how to obtain a paper application. On Jan. 3, 2023, all other eligible households may begin applying.

Contact Rockingham County Department of Social Services at: https://www.ncdhhs.gov/divisions/social-services/rockingham-county-department-health-and-human-services.