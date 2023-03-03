WENTWORTH - Rockingham Community College this week bid farewell to longtime Vice President for Student Development Dr. Bob Lowdermilk III.

He retired after 16 years in the post and was honored with a recent party at the college's Whitcomb Student Center.

RCC President Dr. Mark O. Kinlaw called Lowdermilk a coworker who was a friend.

“Bob has had an incredible impact on this college. He’s had an unbelievable career,” he said.

During Lowdermilk’s tenure, library services were assimilated into his division. A “one-college” concept was scaled throughout the division, so that both degree and continuing education students could be served as equals.

Under Lowdermilk's leadership, the college established The Eagle Food Pantry for students in need, as well as counseling services through Daymark Recovery Services.

The agency created a new Behavioral Resource Team with Lowdermilk's guidance. And he further led a campaign that put 13 emergency call box stations across campus for student safety.

From his position, Lowdermilk also established a session for parents for RCC’s new student orientation, plus a student awards ceremony. RCC's athletics program refocused to a more manageable roster of three sports, through Lowdermilk's leadership.

Lowdermilk led the Student Development staff’s contributions of ideas for Whitcomb Student Center renovations and led the work to combine RCC’s catalog and student handbook into one document.

Writing was a big part of the job for Lowdermilk who contributed several reports supporting RCC maintaining its accreditation. He further wrote and edited numerous handbooks, policies, procedures and other publications for the college.

Lowdermilk began his RCC career as interim vice president for Academic Affairs, served as a mentor and supervisor to staff, and employed many students through his division.

Lowdermilk served as a counselor and contributing advisor to the RCC Student Government Association and its presidents and provided counseling and conflict resolution solutions to students.

In October 2007, Lowdermilk raised nearly $73,000 for equipment and enhancements to the school's baseball complex and supervised an athletic program that saw the baseball team advance to the College World Series three times. Lowdermilk was also at the helm as RCC's volleyball and baseball teams won conference championships.

Lowdermilk chaired the campus United Way campaign in 2008, taught religion, humanities, and academic success courses.

He represented RCC at numerous events for the N.C. Community College System and other groups, and served as speaker at SGA regional conferences.

On campus, “He served as a member of the (RCC) President’s Cabinet and helped to develop and implement numerous college strategic plans while also serving on numerous college committees that contributed to the to the success of the college,” Kinlaw said.

“He’s had an incredible distinguished career in the field of higher education through his service at High Point University, Catawba College, and Rockingham Community College in North Carolina; Lees College and Hazard Community College in Kentucky; and Wood College in Mississippi,” Kinlaw said.

Kinlaw presented Lowdermilk with a framed resolution in recognition of his service to RCC.

Lowdermilk reflected on his 35 years in education.

“ ... I think back on all the work that I’ve been involved in, but it’s the people that you work with that you really treasure,and it’s what you remember. And I’ve worked with a lot of good people in my career,” Lowdermilk said.

“I’m going to personally miss you although I’m going to stay in touch, and I know all of you will as well. Bob has just been a great ambassador for our College and for higher education in general,” Kinlaw said.

Upon Lowdermilk’s March 1 retirement, the vice president of Academic Affairs has stepped in temporarily as the college conducts interviews with candidates from across the nation, the college said in a news release.