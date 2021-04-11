Lowes Foods to Host First Virtual Beer Hunting April 17

WINSTON-SALEM —Lowes Foods, a Carolinas-based grocer known for its popular in-store Beer Dens that feature local craft beers, is hosting its first Virtual Beer Hunt. Beer enthusiasts can find special boxes in all Lowes Foods Beer Dens. They contain five unique beers from NoDa Brewing Company, Lowes Foods Brown Bag trail mix and beef jerky selections, and two Lowes Foods Beer Den glasses for the event. On April 17, purchasers can log onto a special link where they can see Chad Henderson, the head brewer of NoDa, walk them through the beers. They will also be able to ask questions during this live event.
In addition, the participants will be given a QR code to scan and automatically check in the beers on the Untappd app and earn their Virtual Beer Hunting badge.
“You would need to visit the NoDa tap room in Charlotte in order to try these five beers without purchasing the individual 4-Packs or 8-Packs. This is a great way to try each beer in a custom flight of these full-sized beers,” according to Director of Beverages Charles Slezak.
There are future events planned as well. Virtual Beer Hunting in May will be with Edmund’s Oast and June will be with Westbrook Brewing.
“These three craft beer partners are Carolinas-based like us at Lowes Foods, and they offer unique beers that are great for someone just starting their craft beer journey to those beer nerds who want to find the latest innovation,” Slezak added.
NoDa Brewing Company Virtual Beer Hunting Selections
Hop Drop ‘N Roll – 2014 World Beer Cup® Gold Award Winner, American-Style IPA. Hops in your face. Crisp, mouthwatering, American citrus hops dominate for an ideal IPA character. It’s hopped before, during and after the boil with late boil additions of Citra and Amarillo for a complex flavor profile. The rich golden color comes from a blend of English and American base malts accented with substantial amounts of Vienna and Wheat malt. This is the beer that started it all for NoDa brewing.
Radio Haze – Our Year Round Juicy IPA brewed with a fantastic hop blend that leads to mostly up front juicy and tropical hop aroma flavor without much bitterness. Hazy and smooth with a medium body from heavy use of Torrified Wheat and Oats.
Lager Days – A crisp, easy-drinking lager for any adventure you choose. From the mountains to the sea. Every day is a Lager Day.
Blood Orange Gose Beer – This kettle-soured German-style wheat ale is brewed with German pilsner grain and local wheat malt. Blood orange puree gives a unique color, refreshing citrus flavor and aroma, while salt balances the tartness.
Haze So-Low – A low calorie, low carb hazy IPA that is enjoyed by folks that want great flavor but no guilt. Haze So-Low is just that.