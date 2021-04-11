Lowes Foods to Host First Virtual Beer Hunting April 17

WINSTON-SALEM —Lowes Foods, a Carolinas-based grocer known for its popular in-store Beer Dens that feature local craft beers, is hosting its first Virtual Beer Hunt. Beer enthusiasts can find special boxes in all Lowes Foods Beer Dens. They contain five unique beers from NoDa Brewing Company, Lowes Foods Brown Bag trail mix and beef jerky selections, and two Lowes Foods Beer Den glasses for the event. On April 17, purchasers can log onto a special link where they can see Chad Henderson, the head brewer of NoDa, walk them through the beers. They will also be able to ask questions during this live event.

In addition, the participants will be given a QR code to scan and automatically check in the beers on the Untappd app and earn their Virtual Beer Hunting badge.

“You would need to visit the NoDa tap room in Charlotte in order to try these five beers without purchasing the individual 4-Packs or 8-Packs. This is a great way to try each beer in a custom flight of these full-sized beers,” according to Director of Beverages Charles Slezak.

There are future events planned as well. Virtual Beer Hunting in May will be with Edmund’s Oast and June will be with Westbrook Brewing.