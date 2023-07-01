REIDSVILLE — It seems it’s last call for this city’s member-owned craft beer operation, Lucky City Brewery.

Over the past seven years, organizers of the operation and the City of Reidsville have tried to organize a sustainable hometown brewery through private investment and grant funds.

Now, though, the popular and lively establishment at 228 Gilmer Street downtown will close July 15.

In a June 29 press release, owners detailed their plight:

“Barring an immediate infusion of funds, either as a cash investment, or massively increased sales revenue, Lucky City will be forced to close,’’ the brewery’s board of directors wrote.

“This decision is the result of consistently weak sales revenue. We simply are not bringing in enough revenue to meet our obligations,’’ the directors said.

“Labor, utilities, taxes, insurance, cost of goods, and service of our debt combined, are approximately 25% higher than our revenue. Spring and summer sales have not increased as much as anticipated, and we have spent all our reserves.’’

The directors said they would release details for the shut down soon.

Meanwhile, though, they are hosting a farewell event July 15 from noon-11 p.m. at the pub, where families and friends had gathered over the last couple of years for raucous trivia nights, spirited corn hole tournaments and a roster of top local and regional bands and singer/songwriters.

The brew pub board’s sign off for their closing announcement:

“Thank you all for believing in Luck.’’

For more information about Lucky City, visit: