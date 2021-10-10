Lucky City Brewing taps into community spirit

A cream ale emerged as the most popular beer during the first week of operation, Hovis said, describing the 4.5% brew as “very light with a little sweetness, a beer that drinks really smooth.’’

Other offerings, with names that give a nod to local historical landmarks, creeks and even crimes, include Pennrose Pale Ale, Little Troublesome, a session India pale ale, or IPA, Wentworth Wheat Ale and Klenner Killer Imperial Stout with the highest gravity— or alcohol content — of the lot at 8.5%.

Another unique feature for the brewery is the upright piano, part of an initiative by the City of Reidsville to bring cultural enrichment throughout Reidsville by placing instruments around town for playing.

Sampling is encouraged at Lucky City, which offers “flights’’ of small glasses of beer on handcrafted boards, each branded with the Lucky City logo.

Each flight lets a patron sample four different beers in any combination they choose, Hovis said.

Geometric sail cloth awnings and outdoor lights adorn the brewery’s patio, ideal for those who place a premium on social distancing these days. The inside is lively with lots of handsome picnic tables and live edge wooden countertops and tables.