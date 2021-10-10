Lucky City Brewing taps into community spirit

REIDSVILLE — Rockingham County’s newest craft beer brewery went on tap this week launching Lucky City Brewing at 228 Gilmer Street in historic downtown.
Hundreds of patrons poured in to sample cleverly named beers, enjoy live music and giant games, and comradery at the brewery cooperative, one of just two such business designs in the state. Alamance claims the other, Burlington Beer Works, which opened about three years ago.
As a cooperative, Lucky City invites the public to buy in to the facility with a $250 membership, said Ryan Hovis, manager. Hovis credits cooperative membership dollars with giving the operation the initial boost it needed to open.
“It really helped us with construction materials and helped us get across the starting line,’’ said Hovis, 34, a Kings Mountain native, who keeps the brewing company’s social media pages alive with witty advertising and graphics.
And Hovis said that such community investment helps build a loyal following for a young business that can in turn reward stakeholders with special perks.
“We’re going to be closed on Mondays, and we’re planning on having some ‘Member’s Only’ events with catering for people to enjoy,’’ Hovis said. Members have already enjoyed a soft opening held prior to last weekend, during which they received special 20-ounce beer glasses, member t-shirts and membership cards, he said.
A cream ale emerged as the most popular beer during the first week of operation, Hovis said, describing the 4.5% brew as “very light with a little sweetness, a beer that drinks really smooth.’’
Other offerings, with names that give a nod to local historical landmarks, creeks and even crimes, include Pennrose Pale Ale, Little Troublesome, a session India pale ale, or IPA, Wentworth Wheat Ale and Klenner Killer Imperial Stout with the highest gravity— or alcohol content — of the lot at 8.5%.
Another unique feature for the brewery is the upright piano, part of an initiative by the City of Reidsville to bring cultural enrichment throughout Reidsville by placing instruments around town for playing.
Sampling is encouraged at Lucky City, which offers “flights’’ of small glasses of beer on handcrafted boards, each branded with the Lucky City logo.
Each flight lets a patron sample four different beers in any combination they choose, Hovis said.
Geometric sail cloth awnings and outdoor lights adorn the brewery’s patio, ideal for those who place a premium on social distancing these days. The inside is lively with lots of handsome picnic tables and live edge wooden countertops and tables.
Popcorn percolates from an old-fashioned machine, supplying free munchies to guests. And Lucky City plans to play host to a semi-permanent food truck operated by Okuku Tacos, which combines Japanese hibachi, Mexican and American cuisine in its fare. The truck will be parked alongside the brewery seven days a week.
As the seasons change, so will beer flavors, Hovis said. “As cold weather comes, we’ll offer darker beers,’’ he said, describing porters and dark ales, including a Belgian Strong Dark Ale at 7.5%.
Hovis said he anticipates there will be good fellowship and possible collaborations between the county’s three craft breweries, which include Madison’s Hell on Horsecreek Brewing, which opened in 2019, and Eden’s Reynolds Brewery, which launched in late July.
For more information about Lucky City Brewing, visit: