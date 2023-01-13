Lynn Smith Scholarship expands countywide

EDEN — Organizers of The Lynn H. Smith Memorial Scholarship announced this week that the annual award is now open to students from across Rockingham County.

The fund is now accepting applications from graduating seniors from all Rockingham County high schools who are going into a four-year fine arts degree program.

The scholarship had previously been offered only to students at Morehead High School in Eden.

“We’re excited to expand this program to include all high schools in the county,'' said Wally White of Eden, chair of the scholarship's board.

"This scholarship has allowed Lynn to continue supporting young people in the arts just like she did in life,'' White said. "Thanks to the good stewardship of our board, she will be able to do that for generations to come.”

All applications should be turned in to guidance counselors at all high schools by April 17.

Since 1997, the scholarship has awarded approximately $30,000 to support local students majoring in art, music, dance, film, and theatre. The annual award is guaranteed to be at least $500, but has been $2,000 the last few years.

Qualifying seniors are encouraged to ask for an application from the college advisor in their high school's guidance office.

Lynn Smith, who passed away in 1997, was the wife of Sam Smith, Jr. A graduate of Morehead High School, where she was a member of the glee club in the late 1960s, Smith attended Mitchell College shortly before moving to Florida to take a job as a piano player at Walt Disney World's Polynesian Resort in Orlando.

Smith, a true lover of music, returned home to Eden, where she was an active part of the music program at Spray United Methodist Church and other community events.