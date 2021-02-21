Madison father of five found shot to death in driveway early Friday

MADISON — Police are investigating the shooting death of a Mark Anthony Vaden, 42, as a homicide, authorities with the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office announced Friday.
Deputies found Vaden about 1 a.m. Friday, lying in the driveway of his trailer home within the Country Village mobile home park at 120 Tide Drive. He died of an apparent gunshot wound, according to a news release.
The sheriff's office is seeking information from anyone who may have knowledge of the circumstances.
Just last week, Vaden, a father of five, who boasted often on Facebook about his young sons Dallas and Brayden, was busy renovating his mobile home.
He had proudly posted photos showing his installation of a new floor and a tile walkway he had framed and begun laying.
Vaden had also bought new furniture for his home makeover.
Tipsters are asked to call investigators at the sheriff's office at 336-634-3232 or the Rockingham County CrimeStoppers Hotline at 336-349-9683 to leave an anonymous tip.
This is a developing story.
