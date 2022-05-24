Madison High School Class of '52 invites all classes to join in for June 10 reunion

MADISON — "Blue Tango'' by Leroy Anderson was the most popular song on the jukebox when Pat Vaughn and Bill Reynolds graduated from Madison High School 70 years ago.

And, now, the Class of 1952 alums are hoping to reminisce about the days of sock hops, Wildcat football, milkshakes at Corner Drug and a whole lot of wholesome fun with more folks than just their own classmates.

So, they've planned a reunion to include all Madison High School grads who'd like to join, regardless of their class year.

The high school, which still stands on Decatur Street, has been converted to apartments for senior citizens in recent years.

"We want anyone who graduated from Madison High School to join us,'' Vaughn said of the June 10 informal lunch event at the Mayflower Seafood Restaurant in Mid-Town Shopping Center in Madison. The party will start at 11 a.m.

"We will ask if anyone would like to share a story, but there's not a planned program, per se,'' Vaughn said, noting guests are encouraged to bring their yearbooks and other mementos they'd like to share.

Such inclusive gatherings are ever more important for seniors, Vaughn stressed. And the pandemic delayed important fellowship, she said.

"Sadly, we have lost some of our classmates in the past year,'' she said of the original group of 40 students who donned the class colors of black and old gold.

Reynolds, class president in 1952, will come into town from New Jersey for the get-together, Vaughn said.

And Madison attorney Jack Webster, the vice-president of the class, is keeping up with planning as he recuperates from a broken ankle.

To R.S.V.P., call Vaughn at (336) 427-4133.

Contact Susie C. Spear at sspear@rockinghamnow.com, (336) 349-4331, ext. 6140 and follow @SpearSusie_RCN on Twitter.