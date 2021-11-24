 Skip to main content
Madison man charged with attempted first degree murder in shooting
Madison man charged with attempted first degree murder in shooting

MAYODAN — Rockingham County authorities have charged an 18-year-old Madison man with  attempted first-degree murder and placed him in the county jail on a $1 million secured bond after he allegedly fired multiple gunshots into a Mayodan apartment Tuesday evening.

Mayodan Police Department officers said Shawn Micheal Hand targeted a juvenile living at Mt. Villa Apartments on N. Ayersville Road here. The law prohibits authorities from disclosing the names of minors. Hand is also charged with one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Police said the investigation into the crime is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back often for updates at RockinghamNow.com

