Madison man charged with stealing $1,500 in fuel from Rockingham County school buses (copy)

MADISON — A Madison man faces charges in the theft of more than $1,500 worth of diesel fuel stolen from school buses parked at two western Rockingham County campuses, authorities said.

Gary Duane Pacheco, 57, of 180 Kirk Lane is charged with two counts of misdemeanor larceny, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Additional charges are expected, the sheriff’s office said.

Pacheco is accused of siphoning the fuel from school buses parked at the McMichael High School in Mayodan and Huntsville Elementary School campuses. The fuel stolen from the Huntsville buses was worth $780 and what was taken from the McMichael buses was worth $750.

Pacheco, a native of Livermore, Calif., who is self-employed, according to his Facebook profile, was being held in the Rockingham County Detention Facility on $1,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 24.