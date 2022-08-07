 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Madison man charged with stealing $1,500 in fuel from Rockingham County school buses (copy)

  • 0

MADISON — A Madison man faces charges in the theft of more than $1,500 worth of diesel fuel stolen from school buses parked at two western Rockingham County campuses, authorities said.

Gary Duane Pacheco, 57, of 180 Kirk Lane is charged with two counts of misdemeanor larceny, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Additional charges are expected, the sheriff’s office said.

Gary Duane Pacheco

Pacheco

Pacheco is accused of siphoning the fuel from school buses parked at the McMichael High School in Mayodan and Huntsville Elementary School campuses. The fuel stolen from the Huntsville buses was worth $780 and what was taken from the McMichael buses was worth $750.

Pacheco, a native of Livermore, Calif., who is self-employed, according to his Facebook profile, was being held in the Rockingham County Detention Facility on $1,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 24.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

40 earn high school diplomas at RCC

40 earn high school diplomas at RCC

WENTWORTH — Rockingham Community College held a graduation ceremony July 21, honoring 40 graduates of its High School Equivalency and Adult Hi…

Dance artist Duane Cyrus bids farewell to Greensboro

Dance artist Duane Cyrus bids farewell to Greensboro

Before he leaves for a new position at the University of Arizona, Duane Cyrus will present a multi-disciplinary performance art installation and community discussion, titled "Time: Liminal." It's the focus of his Residency at the Hyers. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert