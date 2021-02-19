Madison man found shot dead in driveway early Friday

MADISON — Police are investigating the shooting death of a Mark Anthony Vaden, 42, as a homicide, authorities with the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office announced Friday.

Deputies found Vaden about 1 a.m. Friday, lying in the driveway of his home at 120 Tide Drive, dead from an apparent gunshot wound, according to a news release.

The sheriff's office is seeking information from anyone who may have knowledge of the circumstances. Tipsters are asked to call investigators at the sheriff's office at 336-634-3232 or the Rockingham County CrimeStoppers Hotline at 336-349-9683 to leave an anonymous tip.

This is a developing story. Check for updates at RockinghamNow.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.