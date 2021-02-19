 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Madison man found shot dead in driveway early Friday
0 comments
top story

Madison man found shot dead in driveway early Friday

Police line do not cross tape (copy)
Getty Images

MADISON — Police are investigating the shooting death of a Mark Anthony Vaden, 42, as a homicide, authorities with the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office announced Friday.

Deputies found Vaden about 1 a.m. Friday, lying in the driveway of his home at 120 Tide Drive, dead from an apparent gunshot wound, according to a news release.

The sheriff's office is seeking information from anyone who may have knowledge of the circumstances. Tipsters are asked to call investigators at the sheriff's office at 336-634-3232 or the Rockingham County CrimeStoppers Hotline at 336-349-9683 to leave an anonymous tip. 

This is a developing story. Check for updates at RockinghamNow.com.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News