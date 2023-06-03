The following public events are scheduled at the Madison-Mayodan Public Library in June:

Monthly Genealogy Soirée 2022: 2-4 p.m.

Tuesday, June 6: “Having Fun While You Research—WikiTree” — Handouts available. More information call: 336-548-6553/e-mail: sbrimjones@co.rockingham.nc.us

Technology Assistance Classes – Technology assistance will be available on Mondays and Wednesdays by appointment. To schedule, call Morgan: 336-548-6553.

If you need assistance with your Kindle, iPhone, laptop, be sure to bring the device with you.

Children’s Programing – ALL Together Now Summer Reading Programs Every Wednesday:

“Story Time with the Tooth Fairy in Disguise!” Summer Reading Kick-off: June 7th from 10:30– 11 a.m.

“Meet the Animals of Infinity Acres Farm” : June 7th, 4-5:30 p.m.

This summer we’ll celebrate community with stories and activities to build literacy skills. Pick up a reading challenge log at the front desk or use our APP READSquared starting June 1. Teens can earn volunteer hours helping with programs. Contact Miss Rachel: rholden@co.rockingham.nc.us

Let’s Celebrate Chocolate Movie Night!: June 8, 3 p.m. until closing.

Snacks and beverages provided. Movie to be shown in the McMichael Community Room.

M & M Library Book Club: June 13 at Simply MK Restaurant in Eden at noon.

Read any romance or love story book and have your “say” about it…

Eat and enjoy a lively book conversation. All are welcome. Call: 336-937-4573 for more information.

Kids Summer Fun Movies!: June 15th, 3 p.m.—closing. To be shown in the McMichael Community Room.

Ford, Moonshine and Racing Movies – Based on True Stories: June 22, from 3:30 p.m.- closing.

Decorating Glass Bottles with Tonya at the Library: June 26, 1-3 p.m. Limited space available. Call to sign-up: 336-548-6553.

Materials to be provided and event to be held in the McMichael Community Room.

Nary a Thing Chapter of “The Andy Griffith Show” Rerun Watchers Club at the Library: June 27, 3-5 p.m.

“The Sermon for Today & Brisco Declares for Aunt Bee” and episode trivia, prizes and light snacks provided. Come join our club and have some “Goooooooood fun!” Call for more information: 336-548-6553. To be held in the McMichael Community Room

Game Night at the Library: June 29, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Come in, select a game and have fun! To be held in the McMichael Community Room

Adult Summer Reading Program Returns with Bookish Bingo Challenge. Starts June 5 and runs through September 21. Pick up your Playing Sheet at the Circulation Desk. Three prizes will be given.

Display Features: “Summer/Beach Reads!!!” “Travel Time!!!” “Audio Book Appreciation Month!!!”