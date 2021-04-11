Madison-Mayodan Public Library will resume many events

The Madison-Mayodan Public Library will resume hosting many of its regular events this month.
April is Food for Fines Month
For every non-perishable food item or sealed toiletry item patrons donate, they may have $1 of fines waived from their bill.
Monthly Genealogy Soirée 2021
Planning session is Tuesday, April 13 from 2-4 p.m.
Classes will be held in the McMichael Community Room due to lack of space for social distancing in the Genealogy Room. Students will be notified of any changes. Handouts available. For more information call: 336-548-6553 or e-mail: sbrimjones@co.rockingham.nc.us
Children’s Programming – Every Wednesday
We’ll have take-home story times themed on friendship.
Stormwater Smart Nature Notebook with take home activities
EcoExplore: Ornithology (Birds) pre-recorded video posted to our website and FaceBook. EcoExplore backpacks are available to checkout at the Madison-Mayodan front desk.
Direct questions to rholden@co.rockingham.nc.us.
Western Friends of the Library Present: 2021 Photo Inspired Short Story Contest
Submissions accepted from March-May 3, 2021.
Pick up an entry form, rules and photo selections at the Madison-Mayodan Library Circulation Desk.
Fill in the entry form, follow the instructions, and write a short story.
There are two categories within the contest: Adult and Tweens & Teens. The prizes are: 1st Place $50; 2nd Place $25; 3rd Place $15.
Nary a Thing Chapter of “The Andy Griffith Show” Rerun Watchers Club @ the Library
The club will meet Tuesday, April 20 from 3-5 p.m.
The featured episodes include: “Ellie Saves a Female” and “Andy & Opie, Housekeepers”. Come enjoy episode trivia, prizes and light snacks in the McMichael Community Room. Come join our Club and have some “Goooooooood fun!” Call for more information: 336-548-6553.
Spring Madness Movie Fun! @ the Library
Thursday, April 29 from 1:30 pm—closing. See Flyers at the library for movie schedule. Light snacks provided and limited space available for films in the McMichael Community Room.
Unwind with Spring Crafting: Floral Butterfly Picture Frames
Friday, April 30 from 3- 5 p.m.
Relax with a craft project and peaceful light music. Limited space available. Call and reserve your place!
The library is able to resume its regular schedule with rules in place. They require:
All patrons wear masks and observe social distancing.
Parents and children must stay together.
Individuals who show up sick will not be permitted entry to the library.
A limited number of computers are available to use for an hour per day.
The library has improved Wi-Fi and patrons may use the parking lot to log on for internet service if they are not comfortable entering the building.
Books returned must be put in the drop box next to the front door.
Until further notice, our Friends of the Western Libraries will not be taking any more donations until after the Covid-19 regulations have been lifted.
Updates or changes can be found on our Web Site (www.rcpl.org), Facebook or at: www.co.rockingham.nc.us or Spectrum 1304.