Madison-Mayodan Public Library will resume many events

The library is able to resume its regular schedule with rules in place. They require:

All patrons wear masks and observe social distancing.

Parents and children must stay together.

Individuals who show up sick will not be permitted entry to the library.

A limited number of computers are available to use for an hour per day.

The library has improved Wi-Fi and patrons may use the parking lot to log on for internet service if they are not comfortable entering the building.

Books returned must be put in the drop box next to the front door.

Until further notice, our Friends of the Western Libraries will not be taking any more donations until after the Covid-19 regulations have been lifted.

Updates or changes can be found on our Web Site (www.rcpl.org), Facebook or at: www.co.rockingham.nc.us or Spectrum 1304.