Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department to host 25th annual Rockingham County Senior Games

MADISON — The Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department will host the 25th Annual Rockingham County Senior Games April 13 through May 14.

Adults 50 and older are invited to participate in 51 games that serve all 100 counties across the state each spring.

North Carolina senior games began in 1983 as an effort to create a year-round health promotion and wellness education program. Participants compete in sports and arts categories in the holistic program, designed to keep body, mind and spirit fit and promote fellowship with friends, family, and volunteers.

Registration opens Thursday, Feb.4. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, local recreation centers will host drive-through kickoffs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Registration packets will be available for pick-up at:

Garden of Eden, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden, 336-627-4711; Reidsville Senior Center/R-Care at 102 N. Washington Avenue, Reidsville, 336-349-1088; and Madison-Mayodan Senior Center, 300 South 2nd Avenue, Mayodan, 336-548-2789.

If you are unable to pick up a packet, request one by mail by contacting Lindsay Pegg at 336-548-2789.

DATES TO REMEMBER: