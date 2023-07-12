MADISON — The Madison-Mayodan Rotary Club celebrated their 2023 Annual Awards Luncheon June 27 at Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant and named Dallas Fallin of Madison Rotarian of the Year.

Fallin, a Rockingham County Rotarian since 1994, “certainly practices our motto, ‘Service Above Self’,’’ said fellow Rotarian Dixie Penn of Madison.

“Through his many years of service heading up the wine tasting extravaganza fundraiser, as well as the Madison-Mayodan Rotary Club’s Memorial Golf Tournament with longtime member, Bobby Shelton, Fallin’s commitment to service is something to celebrate,’’ Penn said.

Madison-Mayodan Rotary Club’s Outstanding Business Award was awarded to Perry-Spencer Funeral Home.

“Perry-Spencer Funeral Home is our ‘Unsung Hero’ of Rockingham County,” said Madison Town Alderman and Rotary member Virginia Hoover.

“Perry-Spencer is known to help families, Perry- Spencer makes a way,” Hoover said.

Arvelia Perry Martin received the Outstanding Business Award for the funeral home, which is family-owned and has served the community for more than 80 years.

The M-M Rotary Club’s Outstanding Service Award was presented to Bobby Webster for her commitment to the Madison Merchants Association.

The Madison-Mayodan Rotary Club and outgoing President Mike Cusato also celebrated the installation of their new president, Ashley Hickok who will serve from July 2023 – June 2024.