Madison-Mayodan Rotary to host 15th Annual benefit on April 23

MADISON — For scrumptious appetizers, delicious wine, hops and desserts at one of Madison's most historic venues, gather April 23 for the 15th Annual Madison-Mayodan Rotary Club Tasting Extravaganza at historic downtown's Bakery 1818.

The fun begins at 1 p.m. and lasts until 4 p.m. and features a schedule packed with spring fun, including a silent auction and art exhibition. Guests will have an opportunity to stroll through downtown, as well, at the benefit that directs most of its proceeds to athletic programs for the Madison-Mayodan Recreation Center each year.