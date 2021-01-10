Madison neighborhood fights developer of 66 townhouses

MADISON — Residents of one of this small town’s most historic single family neighborhoods are fighting to prevent an Asheville developer from building 66 townhomes on rolling pasture land, a move they say would choke the locale and overwhelm infrastructure.
Enter Harry K. Stephens, their chief ally and the man who sold the 6.6 acres of land his family had held for over 100 years, believing the buyer would erect no more than a handful of single family homes.
And there’s buyer Ward Griffin, head of Asheville-based Griffin Realty & Construction Enterprises, Inc., who says he wants to help the community grow by developing quality, reasonably-priced housing.
“Nobody loves change, but we’re trying to provide modestly-priced homes in that community that are needed,’’ Griffin said of the townhouses to be built in walking distance to the village's historic downtown and priced under $200,000.
On Thursday evening, Stephens and representatives from a dozen families who live along Galloway, Dan, Cahill, Franklin and Penn streets, just off Academy Street, appealed to the town’s planning board to recommend to zoning authorities that they block construction of the project. Griffin’s associate Bill Arndt attended the meeting, as well.
The board, however, did not make a recommendation. Next, Madison's Board of Aldermen will consider the proposal during its Jan. 14 meeting and vote on whether to greenlight the project on Feb. 11.
Chief among residents’ arguments against the townhomes: The land would be accessed by narrow Galloway Street, which dead ends with Cahill Street to form a closed “T''.
“This street has been a single family neighborhood for almost 70 years. It’s like living out in the country, but in town,’’ said Kristy Spencer, a retired teacher and homeowner here since 1990, who had planned to live out her retirement on Galloway with her husband Steve.
“Everyone knows everyone, and everyone looks after everyone else,’’ Spencer said. “It’s a very small town feeling, and I love that about it. That’s why I was just horrified when I looked at the plans … 66 proposed townhouses on six acres? That is just unbelievable. No parking lot … which means there will end up being a lot of parking on our street, which is already narrow.’’
Heavy traffic would be a serious issue, too, she said of the neighborhood where stands the historic Galloway House built in the early 1800s. Down Penn Street sits The Boxwoods Farm, built in 1815 by the town's founder Randall Duke Scales and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, as well as North Carolina's Register of Historic Places.
Owned by the Penn Family for 150 years, the home is widely recognized as one of the most important homes in the South.
"The 66 townhouses on 6.63 acres would be raping a lovely neighborhood ...,'' said Nancy Lee Penn, owner and resident of the brick Federal-style showplace, in a letter presented Thursday to the planning board.
More than 1,000 feet of the proposed development would border The Boxwoods Farm, she said, calling the plan an "outrageous assault'' on the community that would have a negative impact.
"This building plan does not fit the character of charming Madison,'' Penn's letter said.
“A development like this would mean more than 100 new cars. Where would they park? Where would they turn around? And there’s only one way in and out,’’ Spencer said of the street where grazing cows and horses are a common sight. “I just wish that the builder would understand that it would change the character of our neighborhood and that there are other places in the area where it would work better.’’
But Griffin said on Friday, that he’s moving forward with plans to develop the property, sold for $68,000, which still must be zoned for residential use.
“We certainly heard the voices of the people, but we’re going ahead ...,’’ Griffin said Friday afternoon.
Cahill Street homeowner Kathy Baird shares many of Spencer’s concerns. The airline hostess built a house in 2013 to live close to her aging parents, Lloyd and Mabel Baird, who have lived in their own home on adjoining Galloway since 1968.
“The sheer number is daunting because this is … a locked neighborhood back here,’’ Kathy Baird said of the townhouses. “You’re going to add at least 100-plus people and that many cars, as well.''
A proposed second entrance at the intersection of Franklin and Academy streets will “mitigate” the traffic issue, though, Griffin said. “Our plan is to have two entrances so that one is at the lighted intersection that already exists,’’ he said.
“To me that’s going to be a lot of traffic. It’s hard enough getting out on Academy now,'' Baird said. "That’s going to warrant another traffic light. I’m not naïve enough to think this is going to remain an open field,’’ she said of the acreage on the west side of Galloway Street.
“But I think the town owes us … in being responsible and keeping the integrity of the neighborhoods and in taking into consideration the wishes of the people who live here. It can’t be all about money. Because if it is, our town would be just giving in to developers whose only interest is in making money and moving on.’’
There’s not a lot of money in Madison, a hamlet of 2,200 that watched the slow death of textiles and tobacco. The average annual salary is about $33,000, and the pandemic has pinched hard at people's finances.
Residents of the neighborhood say they are far from convinced there's a market for the townhomes.
“No way, in my opinion, could they find people to buy 66 units at $150,000,’’ Stephens said, citing a ballpark price he has heard for the units. “I don’t see how that is even feasible.’’
Stephens, whose childhood home is an anchor at the corner of Galloway and Academy, insists that he would never have sold the land had he known Griffin’s townhouse plans.
“I would like for people to know this was not my intention, this was not my wishes,’’ said Stephens during a recent interview. Stephens sold to Griffin, believing Griffin would only build a few upscale houses that would complement the neighborhood.
“I was so excited that there were going to be two or three homes,” said Stephens, retired owner and president of Madison-based Kallam Oil Co., founded by his grandfather.
“I’d like for the town or the council to do something to prevent it,’’ Stephens said in the interview. “I think it’s a travesty. This is not the kind of development Madison needs.’’
Griffin disagrees.
“We feel really confident, based on the folks we talked to, that the homes are needed, and it’s a growing community,'' Griffin said. "There are people expanding into that area, so we feel confident about what the market will (be like),’’ Griffin said, noting residents of neighboring Greensboro and Winston-Salem are natural candidates for bedroom community housing.
But if units don’t sell, homeowners fear developers may pivot and market them as apartments, they said.
And infrastructure problems worry them too, they said.
Spencer, who spoke to the planning board on behalf of the homeowners, said the sewage system is already strained and she worries that paving the pasture land for construction will cause environmental problems.
“That field carries a lot of the water that comes down on this street,’’ Spencer said during a recent interview.
Griffin’s company has done “due diligence’’ in studying the environmental impact of the project and evaluating infrastructure, Griffin said.
“Based on what we’ve been told, there’s capacity for both water and sewer systems in place as to not be a detriment …,’’ he said.
The feel of the bucolic neighborhood would be sullied by the townhomes, homeowners said.
“I feel that maybe the builder hasn’t really thought it through. This has not been a transitional neighborhood,'' Spencer said. "It’s a stable neighborhood, and that makes for a good environment.’’
Contact Susie C. Spear at sspear@rockinghamnow.com, (336) 349-4331, ext. 6140 and follow @SpearSusie_RCN on Twitter.