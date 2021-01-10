Madison neighborhood fights developer of 66 townhouses

A proposed second entrance at the intersection of Franklin and Academy streets will “mitigate” the traffic issue, though, Griffin said. “Our plan is to have two entrances so that one is at the lighted intersection that already exists,’’ he said.

“To me that’s going to be a lot of traffic. It’s hard enough getting out on Academy now,'' Baird said. "That’s going to warrant another traffic light. I’m not naïve enough to think this is going to remain an open field,’’ she said of the acreage on the west side of Galloway Street.

“But I think the town owes us … in being responsible and keeping the integrity of the neighborhoods and in taking into consideration the wishes of the people who live here. It can’t be all about money. Because if it is, our town would be just giving in to developers whose only interest is in making money and moving on.’’

There’s not a lot of money in Madison, a hamlet of 2,200 that watched the slow death of textiles and tobacco. The average annual salary is about $33,000, and the pandemic has pinched hard at people's finances.

Residents of the neighborhood say they are far from convinced there's a market for the townhomes.