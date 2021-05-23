Madison River Park: How they built it

Scientists, town council members, wildlife experts and engineers collaborated to create the new Madison River Park (see Madison River Park story on A1). Giant earth movers did the job of strategically placing thousands of tons of boulders in the Dan River to create the innovative weir system at the Lindsey Bridge Access Point, home to the new park. Here’s a look back at the mammoth restoration project.
