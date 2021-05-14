Madison River Park to open to public May 21

Looking for alternatives to the high price tag, officials began collaborating with environmental agencies and scientists who had for some time been exploring options for improving habitat for the endangered Roanoke Logperch, the James River spiny mussel, and other native fish vital to a healthy river ecosystem.

With dual goal of protecting the logperch and the town’s water supply, The Town of Madison and the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission quickly formed an alliance and arrived at a solution that would enhance habitat, as well as the town's infrastructure and recreational needs.

The Dan River Basin Association, the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, Kris Bass Engineering, LKC Engineering, The Conservation Fund, Duke Energy and the Rockingham County Education Foundation also played key roles in the project, the release said.

A further aim of the development of the weir system is to restore eroded areas below the dam, officials saidl.

Engineers placed new barriers made of boulders to line the riverside, and protect the park from major flooding.

Officials also emphasize that local flooding will not impact or wash away the newly-built infrastructure.