RALEIGH – Shannon Overby of Madison told her son she would win big playing the lottery and her prediction came true Saturday when she uncovered a $200,000 scratch-off prize.

“I told him, ‘I’m going to win this,’” Overby said. “I spoke it into existence.”

Overby bought her lucky $5 The Price is Right™ ticket from Mayodan Marathon on North 2nd Avenue in Mayodan. She took the ticket home, scratched it, and couldn’t believe her eyes.

“I about passed out in my kitchen,” she laughed. “Then I just hugged my son.”

Overby said she has had a tough time lately going through the loss of several family members and some health issues, but she never gave up hope that her luck would turn around.

“I want people to know that being positive through trials and tribulations really does get you a win in the end,” she said. “Just keep being positive and it will come back to you.”

Overby stopped by lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Thursday to claim her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $142,501.

“You couldn’t have a more grateful person to win this,” she said. “I’ve probably cried every day since I won; definitely happy tears.”

Overby said she will use the winnings to pay off her car, help out her local funeral home and animal shelter, and put the rest in savings and investments.

The Price is Right™ game debuted in October with four top prizes of $200,000. Since Overby won the last $200,000 prize, the lottery will start the process of ending the game.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education, according to lotto officials.