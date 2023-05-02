MADISON — Visitors to the annual Spring Into Madison street festival Saturday strolled the historic downtown, sipping mimosas and licking cotton candy in the social district.

Patrons shopped with a couple dozen of arts and crafts vendors from across the region, and children had plenty of fun, bouncing in inflatables and learning about Rockingham County’s trails and rivers.

The town’s own Bearded Barbecue proved a hit and joined an array of food trucks with tasty festival fare.

Sponsored by Madison Merchants Guild, the street party also boasted an axe throwing chamber — a mobile set-up on a large trailer — where folks hurled handles all afternoon at $10 per dozen tries.

