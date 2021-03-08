Mail delays in Raleigh, other U.S. cities 'part of a larger story'

RALEIGH — Staffing issues and overburdened routes at a post office in the state capital delayed the delivery of thousands of pieces of mail and packages, an audit found.

Inspectors from the U.S. Postal Service conducted the audit of the Avent Ferry Station in Raleigh over three months, from November 2020 to January 2021, according to the report.

On a site visit in November, inspectors found an estimated 6,048 “letters and flats” and 182 packages had still not been sent out for delivery that day. The delays spanned 27 city routes and four rural routes, according to the report.

Station staff blamed the delays on a shortage of employees and overburdened delivery routes, according to the report. As of Jan. 19, there were 21 unfilled positions at the post office: 17 full-time carriers, two full-time clerks and two management positions.

Philip Bogenberger, a spokesman for the Postal Service, declined to comment Tuesday when The News & Observer asked how many people currently work at the station and how many vacancies remain.

In a Jan. 12 response included in the audit report, Greensboro District Manager Russell Gardner agreed with all findings, and said the office would be taking steps to ensure stricter adherence to protocols and begin hiring new staff.