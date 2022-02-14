'Make injustice visible': Anita Earls — possible pick for U.S. Supreme Court — discusses equality at annual A&T sit-in commemoration

GREENSBORO — N.C. Supreme Court Associated Justice Anita Earls — a possible U.S. Supreme Court pick for President Joe Biden — told a gathering at N.C. A&T on Tuesday she has seen an erosion of civil rights legal victories over her career.
“We’ve increasingly returned to a system where the legal system is used to reinforce private acts of discrimination,” the former civil rights attorney said.
Earls recorded a video message for A&T’s annual sit-in movement anniversary celebration, which was held in the Deese Ballroom at the student center.
The celebration marks Feb. 1, 1960, the day four Black A&T students sat down at the downtown Greensboro Woolworth lunch counter that the store had limited to white people. Their action drew in many other protesters and sparked a national sit-in movement that energized the larger civil rights struggle.
Joseph McNeil, one of the four A&T students that started the sit-in, was among those attending Tuesday’s campus event.
Earls served as keynote speaker this year after having received one of the university’s highest honors, its Human Rights Medal, during last year’s Feb. 1 celebration.
Before joining the court, Earls was a civil rights attorney for 30 years in private practice in Charlotte, in the civil rights division of the U.S. Department of Justice during Bill Clinton’s presidency, and at the UNC Center for Civil Rights at UNC-Chapel Hill. In 2007, she founded and served as executive director of the Southern Coalition for Social Justice, a legal advocacy nonprofit in Durham, where she lives.
A Democrat, Earls was elected to the N.C. Supreme Court in 2018 for an eight-year term that ends in 2026.
The Yale Law graduate has told other news organizations she is honored to be considered for the U.S. Supreme Court position, but did not bring up the topic in her speech Tuesday.
Biden promised during his presidential campaign that he would nominate a Black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court if a seat came open during his term. He made that pledge again last week after Justice Stephen Breyer announced he is stepping down at the end of the court’s current term.
Some national news outlets, such as the Washington Post and National Public Radio, have reported Earls is one of the Black women Biden is considering, though their coverage has focused more on three other possible picks.
Earls told Tuesday’s audience that she’d learned about the sit-in movement during her time as an undergraduate at Williams College in Massachusetts. She said it inspired her to go on a hunger strike and to sit-in at her college’s administration building as part of a movement calling for divestment from South Africa during apartheid.
A&T’s celebration Tuesday was titled: “62 Years in the Making: Increasing Our Stride.” Earls suggested that in thinking about increasing stride, it makes sense to figure out whether you are going in the right direction.
“We have to be striding toward a society where everybody is treated as a human being,” she said.
She said as a law student, her goals were to, “advance the law and improve the law.”
But she said that in her 30 years as a practicing civil rights attorney, she found herself playing defense, trying to sustain the gains that other civil rights attorneys had made during their careers.
“What I saw was that I was just trying to push against efforts to dismantle those precedents,” she said.
Earls listed three trends she sees as impeding legal progress toward everyone being treated as equal humans.
One, she said, is a failure of legal doctrines to fully recognize how laws or policies can be discriminatory in how they impact a group of people, even if they are not written with the express purpose of discriminating.
Second, she said, is a failure to recognize discrimination against people on the basis of lack of wealth.
Lastly, she described what she sees as the legal system reverting toward protecting private discrimination.
“I think we should drop this distinction between what the government does and what private businesses, individuals, and institutions might do, that if we are discriminating on the basis of race, that should not be enforced by the legal system,” she said.
She said one example of past private racial discrimination is the Woolworth “whites-only” lunch counter policy. The sit-ins, she said, brought national attention to it, and helped people wake up to the harm going on.
“We increase our stride when we make injustice visible,” she said. “Whether we do that through culture, through arts, through lawsuits, through public advocacy, I think everyone in this room can probably very creatively think of a way that they can identify injustices they see occurring and think of ways to make them visible.”