'Make injustice visible': Anita Earls — possible pick for U.S. Supreme Court — discusses equality at annual A&T sit-in commemoration

“We have to be striding toward a society where everybody is treated as a human being,” she said.

She said as a law student, her goals were to, “advance the law and improve the law.”

But she said that in her 30 years as a practicing civil rights attorney, she found herself playing defense, trying to sustain the gains that other civil rights attorneys had made during their careers.

“What I saw was that I was just trying to push against efforts to dismantle those precedents,” she said.

Earls listed three trends she sees as impeding legal progress toward everyone being treated as equal humans.

One, she said, is a failure of legal doctrines to fully recognize how laws or policies can be discriminatory in how they impact a group of people, even if they are not written with the express purpose of discriminating.

Second, she said, is a failure to recognize discrimination against people on the basis of lack of wealth.

Lastly, she described what she sees as the legal system reverting toward protecting private discrimination.