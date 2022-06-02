Man accused of firing weapon into vehicle in Reidsville arrested in High Point

HIGH POINT — A man wanted for allegedly firing a weapon at a vehicle in Reidsville has been arrested in High Point, Reidsville police said in a news release.

Wayne Anthony Lee Jr., 36, was arrested by the High Point Police Department, the release said. He is charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Lee was given $30,000.00 secured bail.

On May 25, Reidsville police officers responded to Graves Street regarding a vehicle which had been shot while in the area of Washington Avenue and Morehead Street. Investigators obtained warrants to arrest Lee.