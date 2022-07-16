 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man arrested after dousing himself with gas, firing gun in Eden area standoff

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — Sheriff's deputies arrested a man Saturday who poured gasoline over himself and held authorities in an afternoon standoff, firing a gun at the ground and threatening to shoot anyone who came close, according to a report by WGHP-Channel 8.

The sheriff's office closed N.C. 87 north of Eden while authorities negotiated with the man who stood in his front yard.

Authorities were eventually able to take the man into custody without incident, the television station reported.

On Saturday at 8 p.m., the sheriff's office had not yet released the man's name or address or disclosed details of his incarceration or scheduled court date.

This is a developing story. Check back at RockinghamNow.com for updates.

