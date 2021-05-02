Man arrested in Reidsville pedestrian hit and run

REIDSVILLE — Reidsville Police Department investigators arrested Cordane Fountain, 35, Thursday and charged him with a felony in connection with an April 21 double hit and run that left a pedestrian seriously injured.

Fountain, of Reidsville, was charged with felony hit and run inflicting serious injury, according to a news release from the RPD. The accused is being held in the Rockingham County Detention Center on a $10,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on May 10.

Police allege Fountain was the driver of a silver Honda Accord that hit Dakota Ingle, 24, at around 9:25 p.m. April 21 near Barnes Street and East Street here.

A second car struck Ingle just seconds after the Honda and the driver also fled the scene, authorities said.

RPD investigators continued Friday in their search for the second motorist, officials said in the release.

Ingle is being treated at an area hospital where his condition has been upgraded from critical to stable, according to the release.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Lt. Gibson at the RPD at 336-347-2313. To leave an anonymous tip, call Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.