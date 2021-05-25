Man charged with murder in roadway shootings that left 2 motorcyclists dead and one wounded along U.S. 29 bypass in Reidsville

REIDSVILLE — Authorities on Tuesday arrested Martin Calvin Cox Jr. in connection with the roadway shooting deaths of two motorcyclists along U.S. 29 bypass on Monday, Sheriff Sam Page announced during a Tuesday afternoon news conference.
Cox is charged with murder and is alleged to have also wounded a third rider who was treated for injuries at the scene and survived, sheriff's officials said. Kentucky State Police arrested Cox, who is believed to be from the Rockingham County area, in Bullitt County, Kentucky.
Page said Cox, who was arrested with the help of state and federal law enforcement, is being held in the Bullitt County Jail and will soon be extradited to Rockingham County.
While Page said he believes the homicides were targeted crimes, he has not disclosed investigators' theories about a motive for the crimes.
An obituary, published in 2018, lists a Martin Calvin Cox Jr. as the son of the late Martin Calvin Cox of Burlington.
Traveling on two motorcycles, the victims were shot Monday afternoon at around 4:45 p.m. as they rode northbound along the U.S. 29 bypass between Barnes Street and N.C. 14, officials said Monday.
RCSO investigators said the deadly gunfire came from a red Dodge dually pickup. A dually is a dual rear-wheel truck. Page said on Tuesday that the truck has been recovered.
"This type of crime is horrific. It's not something we see here in Rockingham County. In fact, in my more than 30-year career in law enforcement in this county, I don't think I've seen anything like it,'' Page said in a Tuesday email.
"Our team at the Sheriff's Office is working hard to identify the shooter(s) and bring them to justice. At this point in the investigation, we do not believe this was a random act. My top priority is and always will be protecting our citizens and keeping them safe.''
Motorists alerted authorities that two victims were lying along the road, RCSO Public Information Officer Lt. Kevin Suthard said in the release Monday night.
"We will not be releasing the names or identifying information about the victims at this time out of concern for the surviving victim's safety as well as any family members of any of the victims involved,'' Page said Tuesday, explaining his decision was based on a recommendation by Rockingham County District Attorney Jason Ramey.
Deputies and other first responders found a third victim shortly after arriving on the scene, according to the release.
A caller to 911 can be heard describing a woman who told him she'd been shot. He said he'd found the woman near Exit 153 on U.S. 29.
"She's yelling, 'Help Me.' She says he's been shot. That's what she just yelled when I pulled up and said, "Are you ok?,''' a motorist witness told a 911 operator. RockinghamNow obtained a copy of the call, made shortly after 4:30 p.m., from Rockingham County Emergency Services. "I thought I seen her motorcycle fly off into the woods,'' the witness told the operator.
Suthard of the RCSO said the survivor of the crime is being treated at an area hospital. He did not share the victim's health status.
The northbound lane of U.S. 29 was closed from the Barnes Street intersection to N.C. 14 for nearly seven hours Monday as investigators combed the crime scene. The road was reopened Tuesday.
Anyone with information about the crime or the Dodge dually in the photo provided by the RCSO should call 911, the sheriff's office at 336-634-3232 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers Hotline at 336-349-9683.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more details at Greensboro.com.
Contact Susie C. Spear at sspear@rockinghamnow.com, (336) 349-4331, ext. 6140 and follow @SpearSusie_RCN on Twitter.