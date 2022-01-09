Man’s brush fire became raging wildfire that scorched federal land in NC, jury finds

“Indeed, Mr. Evans is aware of no federal or state statute that would generally prohibit him from burning brush on his own land,” his defense attorney said in court filings.

The jury returned its verdict two days later, finding him guilty on one count of “timber set afire” — meaning he “willfully and without authority did set on fire timber, underbrush and grass upon lands owned by the United States,” court documents show.

Evans was taken into custody immediately after the verdict, and his defense attorney has since filed a request for his release while they await sentencing.

His attorney said Evans’ absence has “worked a severe hardship on the family” in that he keeps up the property on which they live, including cleaning up fallen branches and leaves and “maintaining generators and other equipment used by the household.”

His mother “has stated that she is unable to maintain the property and it is falling into disrepair without Mr. Evans’ assistance,” attorneys said in the motion.

Evans’ attorney said he hasn’t done anything dangerous or illegal since his indictment, nor is he likely to flee.

Court documents show a judge has not ruled on the request as of Jan. 7.