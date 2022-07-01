Man sent to prison for at least 12 years in 2018 death of Reidsville teen

GREENSBORO — A 22-year-old will spend at least 12 years in prison in the 2018 death of a Reidsville teen whose remains were found in Browns Summit after he was reported missing.

Samuel James Youse III, 22, no address listed, pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree murder in Guilford County Superior Court in the death of Jamar Manasseh Rose, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office said Friday in a news release.

Rose was reported missing on July 30, 2018, and was last seen the day before driving a 2008 black Mercedes Benz in Winston-Salem, Reidsville police said at the time.

A crew cutting trees found human remains later identified as belonging to Rose in a wooded area on Autumn Forest Drive the morning of Aug. 8. Officials were able to identify the remains through DNA testing and dental records.

The sheriff’s office said its investigation led to Youse's arrest, originally on a charge of first-degree murder. The judge on Wednesday sentenced Youse to a minimum of 12 years to a little more than 15 years in prison.