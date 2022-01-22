Man wanted on Davie murder charge is arrested in Florida. Woman's body was found at Days Inn in Mocksville

A Pennsylvania man charged with killing a woman in Mocksville is in custody in Miami after he was found just outside Everglades National Park, authorities said Friday.

Quincy Cheeks Hannah, 26, of York, Pa. is charged with murder in connection with the death of Suzanne Kauffman, the Davie County Sheriff’s Office said.

Hannah was found in a vehicle that he drove from Mocksville, the sheriff’s office said. The office is working Florida authorities to extradite Hannah and return him to Davie County.

Kauffman, 20, of Denver, Pa. was found dead Monday at the Mocksville Days Inn. Her body was in a room that had been rented by Hannah, the sheriff’s office said.

Kauffman had visited North Carolina to attend a Bible camp in Iredell County, said Sheriff J.D. Hartman of Davie County. Investigators said she was missing from the camp.

The discovery of Kauffman’s body came as deputies were attempting to locate her, along with missing cellphones that had been in her possession, the sheriff’s office said.