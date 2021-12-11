Many famous people have stayed at the Magnolia House. Now you can, too.

GREENSBORO — Godfather of Soul James Brown slept here.

So did baseball legend Jackie Robinson.

And musical duo Ike and Tina Turner.

To name a few.

Come January, you can sleep here, too.

The Historic Magnolia House will become a boutique hotel that will offer lodging, as it did for African-American travelers during segregation.

In recent years, the nearly 5,000-square-foot home had hosted lunches and special events.

Now, the Historic Magnolia House has been further restored as a modernized replica of its heyday. It includes four second-floor guest rooms and a concierge lounge, with new mid-century modern decor.

Each room’s theme and decor pay tribute to famous guests of the past.

“When we got the paint on the walls and the wallpaper and the lights started coming together, it felt almost like the house was hugging me, thanking me, for being able to represent the stories that it represents,” owner Natalie Pass-Miller said.