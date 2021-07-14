MARC invites community to celebrate its 7th annual GALA fundraiser virtually

The team is continuing to move forward with plans for the upcoming seventh GALA auction fundraiser, set for July 24-Aug 7.

The event will be free online with financial donations, auction items and sponsorships being sought to help make this year’s fundraiser a success, Titchiner said.

Feature entertainment will be by Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame member Jeff Little.

“Our summer GALA fundraiser is our most popular event, auctioning donated items from the ornate to luxury beach and mountain weekend retreats,” Titchiner said.

He expects this year’s virtual GALA event will reach an even wider audience, building on an already international programming audience.

Since MARC is a small independent non-profit organization feeling the impact of the pandemic, sponsorships from the public are vital to keeping MARC’s mission alive and “helping us give back, by providing important educational and cultural services to the local community,” Titchiner said.

“By sponsoring our GALA, every cent of your generosity will directly go toward supplementing local education, care for our historic buildings and green spaces, support new exhibits and preserve our history for future generations.