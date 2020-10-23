MARC invites students to enter essay competition

WENTWORTH — Local agencies and groups are working in conjunction with Foundation Forward, Inc., to build a Charters of Freedom Setting outside of the new Rockingham County Judicial Center in Wentworth.
The foundation’s mission is to provide access to the founding documents of our democracy in all communities across the nation with a goal of educating and preserving history.
Groundbreaking for the local project is planned for this fall.
As a partnering agency, the Museum and Archives of Rockingham County is inviting the county's students to participate in a writing competition.
Three winning essays will be selected to be included at the Charters of Freedom dedication ceremony in the spring of 2021. Those essays will also be preserved in a time capsule to be located in brick vaults beneath the display.
The capsule will be opened in 2087 to coincide with the 300th anniversary of the United States Constitution.
Students in 6th-12th grades from public schools, private schools, and homeschools are urged to enter the contest. Essay topics are assigned by grade levels, and one essay will be selected per age group.
Grade level topics and contest guidelines are available on the MARC website at www.themarconline.org. The deadline to submit entries to the MARC is midnight on Jan. 15, 2021.
The museum staff strongly urges teachers and parents to encourage students to embrace the project as an opportunity to reflect on patriotism and freedom.
The museum's organizers stressed that the project has great relevance due to the nation's current conversations surrounding social justice, the 2020 presidential election and the U.S. Supreme Court vacancy.
Such current events provide the perfect backdrop for dialogue with young people and the chance to reflect on the meaning of patriotism, the importance of the Declaration of Independence, and the need for democracy.
The Charters of Freedom are our country’s founding documents which secured the freedom and rights of the American people. These three original documents, The Declaration of Independence, the United States Constitution, and The Bill of Rights, are on display in the National Archives in Washington, D.C. They are open to the public and free to view. By building replicas in communities across the nation, Foundation Forward, Inc. (https://chartersoffreedom.com/) seeks to make these patriotic documents accessible to more individuals and school groups, and to promote interest in our national heritage and history.
The MARC is located at 1086 N.C. Hwy. 65 Wentworth, N.C. 27375. Contact the museum at: (336) 634-4949 or MARCconnection@gmail.com
