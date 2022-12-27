MARC launches fund to honor Rockingham County Historian Bob Carter

WENTWORTH — The Museum & Archives of Rockingham County hosted a recent surprise retirement celebration at Wright Tavern for Bob Carter, long considered the county’s historian.

Some 100 friends, local officials and fellow history enthusiasts celebrated Carter at the Dec. 10 event where the honoree received ceremonial awards from the William Bethel Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution and the Wentworth Historic Preservation Committee.

MARC Executive Director CJ Idol presented Carter a plaque and founder’s pin from MARC, and MARC’s first Executive Director, Kim Proctor, recounted Carter’s major influence on the research and design of MARC’s initial exhibits.

Carter “is one of the main attractions to the museum and people have visited here from all over the country just to talk to Bob,’’ MARC President Jeff Bullins told guests.

“When people tell me about their experience with Bob they always say, ‘he helped me.’”

Indeed, Carter is known for helping folks with county ties learn about their families, through resources like local cemeteries and deed searches, and his knowledge of railroads, creeks and trails, and countless other topics.

Growing up on a farm in Rockingham County, Robert Wray “Bob” Carter was fascinated by the stories of his father and other older people whom he met.

These encounters led to his lifelong passion to discover details of local history and genealogy and earned him the designation of Rockingham County Historian, MARC officials said.

Over the years Carter has collected notes and artifacts about people, places and events in the county that he may well be the only person to know, fellow local historians said.

Now that Carter is in his 80s, he has reduced his volunteer time at the MARC and is working to ensure the preservation of his historic collection, according to MARC leaders.

To that end, MARC representative Skip Balsley announced the creation of the Bob Carter Fund which will initially pay for professional movers to relocate Bob’s collection to MARC.

Funds also will provide for archival storage systems to guarantee the long-term safe keeping of his collection.

“We also look forward to indexing and digitizing Bob’s collection to make it available for future researchers to continue his work,” Balsley said.

Bullins pointed out that Carter has spent his life helping others, and MARC staff and volunteers now have an opportunity to help Carter, whose historical collection exceeds 15 large file cabinets and numerous storage boxes.

Donations to the Bob Carter Fund may be sent by check to the Museum and Archives of Rockingham County, PO Box 84, Wentworth, NC 27375. Online donations may be made at www.themarconline.org. MARC also seeks volunteers to assist with accessioning the collection into the archives.

Anyone with an interest in history, a curiosity to search through treasures, and a desire to invest time to benefit current and future researchers is welcome to contact Idol at (336) 634-4949.