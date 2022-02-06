MARC Receives NEH Grant and Rockingham County Funding

With exhibits and varied programs, from Law and Order to Bluegrass, Natural History to Civil Rights, the MARC welcomes visitors of all ages from across the state and beyond.

Opened in 2012 through the joint efforts and resources of the Rockingham County Historical Society, county government and fellow history advocates, MARC is dedicated to collecting, preserving, disseminating and exhibiting the history, culture, human and natural resources of Rockingham County, for the benefit of present and future generations.

Even though the primary MARC facility has been closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the continued success of the organization has been ongoing with tours of the 1816 Wright Tavern.

In addition, MARC provides online content regarding its extensive collections and the stories they tell, as well as making available by appointment a wealth of court, newspaper and genealogy records that are invaluable community resources to academics and casual researchers alike

“Our online presence at www.themarconline.org has grown substantially over the past 18 months with the addition of virtual tours, newsletters, presentations and recordings,'' said MARC Board President Jeff Bullins.