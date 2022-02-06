MARC Receives NEH Grant and Rockingham County Funding

WENTWORTH — The Museum and Archives of Rockingham County (MARC) has been awarded a $162,500 matching grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) for improvements to the 1907 Rockingham County Courthouse here that serves as the county’s museum and archives.
Additionally, the Rockingham County Board of Commissioners on Jan. 18 voted to accept the match grant and to allocate $487,500 to fund needed improvements to the building. The $650,000 will be utilized for the replacement of the outdated heating, air conditioning and ventilation systems.
MARC will also implement a capital campaign to accomplish further improvements and vital projects in the building.
Rockingham County owns the historic courthouse, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and now houses the MARC.
“This funding from Rockingham County and the NEH will ensure the future of the Museum and Archives of Rockingham County” said MARC Executive Director Matthew Titchiner.
MARC was one of only 13 institutions nationwide to be selected for this highly competitive building capacity grant. “The NEH grant to the museum project was the largest award to any organization in North Carolina in 2021,'' Titchiner said.
With exhibits and varied programs, from Law and Order to Bluegrass, Natural History to Civil Rights, the MARC welcomes visitors of all ages from across the state and beyond.
Opened in 2012 through the joint efforts and resources of the Rockingham County Historical Society, county government and fellow history advocates, MARC is dedicated to collecting, preserving, disseminating and exhibiting the history, culture, human and natural resources of Rockingham County, for the benefit of present and future generations.
Even though the primary MARC facility has been closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the continued success of the organization has been ongoing with tours of the 1816 Wright Tavern.
In addition, MARC provides online content regarding its extensive collections and the stories they tell, as well as making available by appointment a wealth of court, newspaper and genealogy records that are invaluable community resources to academics and casual researchers alike
“Our online presence at www.themarconline.org has grown substantially over the past 18 months with the addition of virtual tours, newsletters, presentations and recordings,'' said MARC Board President Jeff Bullins.
Ranked number one for cultural heritage experience for the county, MARC continues to strengthen its community involvement and educational programing. Over the past year, the MARC has received strong support and financial assistance from local, state and national grantors including the Reidsville Area Foundation, North Carolina Department of Commerce MURR Grant, Town of Wentworth, Duke Energy Racial Inclusion Grant, Small Business Administration, North Carolina Humanities Council, Cannon Foundation and National Geographic Educators Grant, organization officials said.
Public support through MARC’s annual Gala fundraiser, held as an online event due to the pandemic, provided over $30,000 for operational expenses. Numerous individuals made financial contributions, as well as those who donated countless volunteer hours and items to the MARC collections.
Throughout the renovation process, the MARC offices will be relocated to the Old Post Office building beside Wright Tavern. The museum will continue to offer Wright Tavern tours and access to exhibits, archives and resources in the courthouse building on a limited basis by appointment, to the extent possible considering public safety during construction.
The MARC organization is dependent upon financial support and volunteer assistance from members, donors, and friends of the museum.