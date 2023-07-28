WENTWORTH — The Museum and Archives of Rockingham County, in conjunction with the North Carolina African Heritage Commission and the Rockingham County Tourism Development Authority, will on Aug. 1 host a dedication ceremony for a new North Carolina Civil Rights Trail Marker commemorating the 13 plaintiffs from Rockingham County in the precedent-setting Griggs v. Duke Power case.

This 1971 United States Supreme Court Civil Rights case resulted in a landmark decision for fair employment and work conditions.

The event will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the MARC building at 1086 NC Highway 65 in Wentworth and the marker will be placed on the museum grounds.

At issue in the case were Duke Power policies of the 1950s. In that decade, the company’s Dan River Steam Station restricted Black workers to a so-called “Labor” department. The highest wages paid to such labor department employees was less than the lowest paying jobs in four other departments of the utility giant.

By 1955, Duke Power, now Duke Energy, added the requirement that workers have a high school diploma to work in the higher-paying departments.

Then, on July 2, 1965, the day the Civil Rights Act of 1964 took effect, Duke began requiring workers take two employment tests, which would allow employees without high-school diplomas to transfer to higher-paying departments.

The Bennett Mechanical Comprehension Test was a test of mechanical aptitude, and the Wonderlic Cognitive Ability Test was an IQ test measuring general intelligence that the company used.

But whites were roughly 10 times more likely than Blacks to meet the new transfer criteria. The 1960 U.S. Census showed that while 34% of white males in North Carolina had high-school diplomas, only 18% of blacks did.

Aptitude tests showed sharp disparities between workers with a 58% pass rate for whites, but a 6% pass rate for Blacks.

Duke employee Willie Griggs filed a class action suit on behalf of himself and several fellow African-American employees, against his employer Duke Power Co. on Dec. 14, 1970.

Griggs v. Duke Power Co. held that the employer had the burden of producing and proving the business necessity of a test.

The Supreme Court ruled that under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, if such tests disparately impact ethnic minority groups, businesses must prove the tests are “reasonably related” to jobs for which tests are required.

Dedication speakers will include: families of the plaintiffs, educators, MARC leadership and keynote speaker Sandra Hairston, U.S. District Attorney.

The ceremony is open to the public and will be followed by a reception with light refreshments and museum tours. Please RSVP by contacting us at: 336-634-4949 or emailing Audrey at: info@themarconline.org