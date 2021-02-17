MARC's exhibit celebrates 50th anniversary of pivotal Griggs v. Duke Power case

WENTWORTH — “Heavy are the Scales: Griggs v. Duke Power,” is the new virtual exhibit from the Museum and Archives of Rockingham County, which examines the pivotal discrimination case — Griggs v. Duke Power — on the 50th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling on the challenge.

Considered to be the first case of its type concerning discriminatory employment practices, the landmark lawsuit was brought by a group of five Black men from Reidsville, all Duke Power Co. employees.

The high court ruled on March 8, 1971, that Duke's policies discriminated against Black employees in violation of Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act.

While similar studied in law schools for its historic importance — similar to the Brown v. the Board of Education case heard by the high court in 1954— Griggs v. Duke Power has rarely been discussed in history texts or in Rockingham County.

After several years of research and planning, the MARC will host the virtual exhibit via Zoom on March 8 from 6:30-7:45 p.m. The function is open to the public.