MARC's exhibit celebrates 50th anniversary of pivotal Griggs v. Duke Power case

WENTWORTH — “Heavy are the Scales: Griggs v. Duke Power,” is the new virtual exhibit from the Museum and Archives of Rockingham County, which examines the pivotal discrimination case — Griggs v. Duke Power — on the 50th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling on the challenge.
Considered to be the first case of its type concerning discriminatory employment practices, the landmark lawsuit was brought by a group of five Black men from Reidsville, all Duke Power Co. employees.
The high court ruled on March 8, 1971, that Duke's policies discriminated against Black employees in violation of Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act.
While similar studied in law schools for its historic importance — similar to the Brown v. the Board of Education case heard by the high court in 1954— Griggs v. Duke Power has rarely been discussed in history texts or in Rockingham County.
After several years of research and planning, the MARC will host the virtual exhibit via Zoom on March 8 from 6:30-7:45 p.m. The function is open to the public.
Lead researcher for the exhibit is Valencia Abbott, history teacher at Rockingham County Early College High School and an active member of the MARC team. She and a team of curators have looked beyond the court transcripts of the case to delve into the lives of the men involved - what they were like and how the case impacted them and those closest to them. Abbott will be a guest speaker during the exhibit opening webinar.
Liberty University Professor Cynthia Tompkins, will be the featured speaker for the virtual opening. Tompkins serves as a law professor and is director of the Center for Prosecution at LU.
Tompkins has held a variety of public and private posts and has litigated Equal Employment Opportunity Commission cases. She also has 20 years of civil and criminal trial practice, has served on the U.S. Department of Justice’s National Church Arson Task Force, and as assistant director of the District of Columbia Office of Human Rights.
The virtual event is free; however, participants should pre-register to receive the event link. Registration information and access to the Zoom link are available through the MARC Facebook page and website at www.themarconline.org. The exhibit and related educational projects to follow are sponsored by the Town of Wentworth and the Reidsville Area Foundation