Marijuana abuse by youth with mood disorders linked to suicide attempts, study finds

Experts say that number will have grown due to a rise in potency in today's varieties of weed, along with the legalization of recreational marijuana for adults in 15 states and medical use in 36 states.

Studies in adults show a strong association between overuse of weed and suicide attempts and death. A study of adult same-sex twins found those who were dependent on marijuana were nearly three times more likely to attempt suicide than their twin who was not dependent on weed.

The new study used Ohio Medicare data to identify both cannabis use disorder and self-harm attempts and outcomes in youth between the ages of 10 and 24 years old. The study could only show an association between cannabis dependence and negative outcomes, not a direct cause and effect.

Prior studies show children with mood disorders are highly likely to use and abuse marijuana, Fontanella said, partly because they don't like the side effects of many prescribed medications.

"Mood stabilizers and psychotic medications can cause weight gain, say up to 30 or 40 pounds ... stiffness of their neck or eyes ... and it can cause sedation," Fontanella said. "So, they may not use their medication and may self-medicate with cannabis to treat the mood disorders."